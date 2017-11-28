One arrested, charged in Monticello double shooting

Two men were shot in Monticello Tuesday night and one person has been arrested.

According to Chief David Stanley, 22-year-old Demarcus Antowne Pittman of Mt. Olive Road in Monticello has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle. 18-old Kenan Madison and 21-year-old Jabraun Smith, both of Lawrence County, were shot as they drove down Hwy. 184 in Monticello Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near the Family Dollar.

Police Chief David Stanley said Madison, shot multiple times, was airlifted to Jackson and Smith, shot once, is being treated at the Lawrence County Hospital.

Stanley said an apparent argument may have led to the shooting.

