Two men shot in Monticello

Eighteen-year-old Kenan Madison and 21-year-old Jabraun Smith, both of Lawrence County were shot as they drove down Hwy. 184 in Monticello Wednesday evening. This shooting occurred near the Family Dollar.

Police Chief David Stanley said Madison, shot multiple times, was airlifted to Jackson and Smith, shot once, is being treated at the Lawrence County Hospital.

Stanley said an apparent argument may have led to the shooting.

The motive is unknown, but police do have several persons of interest.

