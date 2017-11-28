Four teens arrested for shooting at Meridian Police officer

Four teenagers are facing serious consequences after a dangerous high-speed chase and shooting that turned into a manhunt Monday afternoon.

18-year-old Samuel Robinson, 16-year-old Jalon Shephard, 16-year-old Jonathan Jones, and 17-year-old Nike Talley are all charged with aggravated assault on an officer.

Some of those suspects are facing other charges and investigators say there could be more charges to come.

Investigators say it all started with a traffic stop for one simple violation: not wearing a seat belt.

When the driver failed to stop for Lauderdale County deputies, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says a chase happened down Old Highway 80 West into the city of Meridian, finally ending at East Mississippi State Hospital.

"The individuals located inside that vehicle then abandoned the vehicle, went over the fence at the East Mississippi State Hospital and fled," Calhoun says.

Law enforcement showed up in full force to track down the suspects. Armed with plenty of weapons and help from a K-9, they searched across several blocks.

Two suspects were caught near a convenience store. Another was found hiding under a house. The fourth was finally caught in Newton County. For some of these teenagers, it's not their first run-in with law enforcement.

"Two of these four individuals were already out on multiple felony bonds," Calhoun said.

Samuel Robinson had just bonded out on a possession of a stolen firearm charge nine days before the shooting. Jalon Shephard was indicted by the last grand jury on two aggravated assault and armed robbery charges from December 2016.

Calhoun says there was an outstanding indictment on Shephard at the time of the arrest.

"This is another example of how something which many people call a routine traffic stop could have been very devastating to this community," Calhoun says.

No one was injured during the incident Monday.

Calhoun says 27 shell casings have been recovered so far. Despite more than two dozen shots fired, the deputy's vehicle was only hit once, in a headlight.

All the suspects are charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Robinson is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

Robinson and Shephard are not eligible for bond. Bond is set at $200,000 each for Jones and Talley.

