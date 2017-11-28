Malcolm Harrison and Gerald Mumford respond to results in Hinds County Attorney's Race

Gerald Mumford and Malcolm Harrison both responded to the vote in the hard fought race for Hinds County Attorney Tuesday night.

"I congratulate Gerald," said Malcolm Harrison. "If the numbers stand he is the next Hinds County prosecuting attorney."

"The people of Hinds County have spoken," said Gerald Mumford. "They have spoken with a loud voice. We're moving for change in Hinds County. We are here to make sure that we move the needle on crime in Hinds County. We'll get started as soon as possible."

