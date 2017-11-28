MHSAA 6A State Championship preview: Pearl VS. Starkville

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The MHSAA State Championship games start Friday in Oxford. Pearl (15-0) faces Starkville (13-2) at 7:00 Friday night.
The Pirates made it to the finals last year, but lost to Clinton. Pearl's head coach says having that year of experience is just what his team needs to earn their first state title in school history.
