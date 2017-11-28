MHSAA 6A State Championship preview: Pearl VS. Starkville - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHSAA 6A State Championship preview: Pearl VS. Starkville

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The MHSAA State Championship games start Friday in Oxford. Pearl (15-0) faces Starkville (13-2) at 7:00 Friday night. 

The Pirates made it to the finals last year, but lost to Clinton. Pearl's head coach says having that year of experience is just what his team needs to earn their first state title in school history. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
    

Powered by Frankly