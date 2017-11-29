5 MRA athletes sign to play at the collegiate level - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

5 MRA athletes sign to play at the collegiate level

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Five MRA athletes sign to play at the collegiate level.

Davis Ferguson to Meridian Community College for baseball, Bryson Jones to Co-Lin for golf, McAuley Ross to U-T Martin for equestrian, Grace Self to West Alabama for softball, and Breckon Young to Mississippi State for track and field.

