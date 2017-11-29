Woman shot multiple times in west Jackson

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in west Jackson.

Police responded to Hill Avenue near Harrison Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. The officers were responding to a "shots fired" call and found a woman lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to her hip and leg.

The victim told officers that the suspect was a black male driving a white sedan.

She was taken to an area hospital for what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is on going.

