Cellphones stolen from two different Verizon stores

Two Verizon Wireless cell phone stores were broken into early Wednesday morning.

One store was in Brandon on Hwy 80 and the other one was on Frontage Road in Jackson. Both stores had broken glass doors and display phones stolen.

We are working to find out if the two crime scenes are linked.

There are no suspects right now.

We have a crew on scene working to get more details.

