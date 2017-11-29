Police say three cell phone store burglaries may be linked

Three cell phone stores were burglarized early Wednesday morning in three different cities. Police say they believe they may be linked.

Two Verizon Wireless cell phone stores were broken into. One store was in Brandon on Hwy 80 and the other one was on Frontage Road in Jackson. Both stores had broken glass doors and display phones stolen.

The AT&T store in Byram on Handley Blvd was also burglarized.

The store manager said the Byram break in happened around 1:30 a.m.

According to Brandon police, at 1:49 a.m. the Verizon store at 1323 West Government Street was burglarized by two black males. They got into the store by throwing a rock through the glass front door. The suspects were only in the store for about 30 seconds. They took several display phones and an iPad from the store before they left.

Police are describing the suspects as two black males who appear to be in their mid-teens to early 20's. One wore a dark colored hoodie, possibly navy blue, tan pants, and black and grey shoes.

The second suspect had on a black hoodie with a red emblem on the back, green gym pants with a white stripe down both legs, and white and orange shoes.

Authorities believe the suspects were riving a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.

Brandon police say these suspects are believed to be responsible for burglaries of cell phone stores in Byram and Jackson.

If you recognize the suspects pictured, please contact police!

