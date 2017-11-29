Cell phones stolen from Byram AT&T store - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cell phones stolen from Byram AT&T store

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Cellphones were stolen overnight from an AT&T store in Byram. 

The store is located on Handley Blvd. 

The store manager said the break in happened around 1:30 a.m. 

Byram Police Chief says they are not sure if this break-in is connected with the other cell phone store break-ins that happened.

We are working to get more information.

