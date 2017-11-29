MSU officially announces Penn State's Joe Moorhead as head football coach

Mississippi State has officially named Penn State's Joe Moorhead as next head football coach for the Bulldogs.

"During our search, it became unequivocally clear who our next football coach was and that man was Joe Moorhead," Cohen said. "Joe is a winner, a man of integrity with a blue-collar work ethic and an ability to motivate others that our student-athletes will gravitate to. His innovative offensive philosophy is a perfect fit for our program and will keep us on a path to competing for championships. I was also impressed with his detailed defensive plan. He will demand excellence on and off the field and maximize the resources we have to continue to be successful in the SEC. We are proud to welcome Joe, his wife Jennifer, his daughter Kyra and sons Mason and Donovan to the Bulldog Family."



He will be formally introduced to the MSU fans at a 10 a.m. press conference Thursday in the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex. It is open to the public. It will be carried live on SEC Network and SEC Network+ via the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com.



"It's a tremendous honor to be a Mississippi State Bulldog," Moorhead said. "I am thrilled to take the reins of an SEC program that has been as successful as this one has the past decade. I look forward to getting to know the young men on our team, hiring a staff and hitting the recruiting trail quickly. My family and I are excited about being a part of the Starkville community. I am grateful to John Cohen and Dr. Mark Keenum for giving me this opportunity, and I am proud to be your coach."



He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.



Moorhead, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., received an English degree from Fordham in 1996. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three children: 16-year-old Kyra, 15-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Donovan.

MORE AT HAILSTATE.COM



COACHING CAREER

2017-p: Mississippi State (Head Coach)

2016-17: Penn State (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2012-15: Fordham (Head Coach)

2011: Connecticut (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2009-10: Connecticut (Quarterbacks)

2006-08: Akron (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2005: Akron (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game & Recruiting Coordinator/Wide Receivers)

2004: Akron (Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator/Punt Return)

2003: Georgetown (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2002: Georgetown (Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2001: Georgetown (Quarterbacks)

2000: Georgetown (Running Backs)

1999: Pittsburgh (Graduate Assistant/Defense)

1998: Pittsburgh (Graduate Assistant/Recruiting)



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.