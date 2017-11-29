Suspect in Brookhaven mass shooting turns himself in

The suspect in the mass shooting at a Brookhaven night club has turned himself in to police.

Justin Anderson was accused of shooting 7 people at the Oasis night club early the Friday morning after Thanksgiving. One person died and six others were injured from the shooting.

Anderson turned himself in to the police department at 9:34 a.m. without incident.

The police department is still actively seeking Lattrick Williams anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts please contact police department 601-833-2424.

