Town of Terry under boil water notice

The entire town of Terry is under a boil water notice.

1,428 customers are affected by this notice. Sampling of the water showed the presence of coliform bacteria in the drinking water.

Health officials are strongly recommending those affected to boil their water vigorously for one minutes before it is consumed or used.

This precaution will last at least two days.

The access of coliform in the water shows there may be a potential problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute water.

