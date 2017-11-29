One critically injured in Brandon head on collision - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One critically injured in Brandon head on collision

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is working a four vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Star Road in Brandon.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says there's been a head on collision where one person has been critically injured and taken to the hospital.

We have crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

