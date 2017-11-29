MDOT worker injured in Jackson County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is confirming that one employee was injured Wednesday in Jackson County. It happened at the State Route 63 and State Route 614 intersection.

The MDOT highway worker was working on traffic signals when he was hit by another vehicle. That employee, who has not been identified was airlifted to Mobile for further treatment.

Melinda McGrath‏ @McGrathMDOT

One @ MississippiDOT worker was injured earlier today in # JacksonCo. Our thoughts are with this employee and their family. http://ow.ly/oN7G30gU1Ef

3:26 PM - 29 Nov 2017

No other information was available on the worker.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved