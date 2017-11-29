Hinds S.O. and Richland PD make drug arrests - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds S.O. and Richland PD make drug arrests

Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Hinds County Special Ops Unit, along with Richland PD, has arrested two men on drug charges.

  • 41-year-old Marcus Course of Jackson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of cocaine, and possession of meth
  • 20-year-old Reginald Harris (who lives at the residence where the bust took place at 1434 Apple St) was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine

Thirteen pounds of marijuana were seized.

