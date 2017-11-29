Homeless woman's shooting possibly connected to homeless man killed in convenience store

There are new developments in an ongoing homicide investigation in the Capital City. Could a connection exist between a homeless woman found shot early Wednesday morning and the gunning down of a homeless man inside a convenience store last week?

JPD confirms the female victim is linked to the unsolved murder.

It was in front of a house on Hill Avenue near Harrison Avenue that residents said the woman was lying after they heard gunfire. One person, who did not want to talk on camera, said sometime after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday they heard four gunshots.

According to Jackson Police, the woman was struck several times in the hip and leg and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes confirms that the 43-year-old woman appears to be homeless and is associated with Terry Gunn, a homeless man who was chased, shot and killed by a masked man.

Investigators believe her shooting is possibly related to Gunn's death. Police would not identify the woman.

On November 20th, Gunn was chased into the Citgo Gas Station on Raymond Road. He was shot repeatedly inside the store by a man wielding a shotgun.

Gunn's friend, Steven Ingram, said the female shooting victim stayed with Gunn, and both were homeless.

He said the two often found shelter in abandoned homes and buildings together. Ingram said the woman called him the night Gunn was killed and said she was on her way to the scene.

Gunn's pastor, Devon Adams, was shocked to hear of this second shooting. Adams knows the woman and also believes her shooting is related to Gunn's.

He said the fatal shooting victim may have seen something he shouldn't have and that the unidentified woman had spoken to police detectives.

Sgt. Holmes would only say that police are working on additional information. The female victim told police the suspect was a man in a white sedan.

So far no arrests have been made in either case.

If you have any information about the convenience store murder or the Hill Avenue shooting, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

