Court weighs parent rights in same-sex divorce

In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >>
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >>
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >>
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >>