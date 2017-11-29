Court weighs parent rights in same-sex divorce

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A lawyer for a woman seeking parental rights to a 6-year-old boy told the Mississippi's Supreme Court that it must rule in her favor after the U.S. Supreme Court authorized same-sex marriage nationwide.

But a lawyer for her ex-wife, who bore the child while the two were married, says a court needs to first terminate the parental rights of the anonymous sperm donor.

A lower court judge ruled along those lines during the divorce of Chris Strickland and Kimberly Day, awarding custody to Day and prompting Strickland to appeal.

The Mississippi court heard arguments on the case Wednesday and will rule later. The case is being closely watched by both gay-rights activists and groups aiding in vitro fertilization. A ruling in Day's favor could apply to opposite-sex couples who use someone else's eggs or sperm, in addition to same-sex couples.

