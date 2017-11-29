Hinds Co. residents frustrated with trash dumping

Residents in one Hinds County neighborhood say they're fed up with people using their area as a dumping ground.

A mess that has piled up along East Palestine Drive in Hinds County is frustrating residents.

Residents say items like tires, old furniture, and other trash has been collecting for over a year. People are also discarding deer carcasses along the road, which has left behind an awful stench.

Residents have caught several people leaving trash in the area. They are hoping county officials will catch those responsible, and make them come back, and pick up their belongings.

"I think they need to be the ones to come pick it up instead of anybody else. One down there has a name and number, it wouldn't be that hard to figure out it has mail all in it but don't nobody care," said Rusty Pyron, who lives nearby.

Today we contacted Hinds County Supervisor Mike Morgan to ask him about the dumping along the road in his district.

So far he has not returned our calls.

We will update you if there is any effort to clean up this mess.

