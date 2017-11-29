Kingston Frazier murder suspect indicted on capital murder charge

The Madison County Grand Jury met Wednesday on the Kingston Frazier murder case and District Attorney Michael Guest tells us 19-year-old Byron McBride was indicted on a capital murder charge.

Six-year-old Kingston was tragically killed May 18 inside his mother's stolen car.

According to investigators, his mother's car was stolen from the Kroger parking lot on I-55, while he was in the backseat. He was found a short time later on a dead-end road in Gluckstadt, shot to death in the backseat of the car.

Investigator Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified Dwan Wakefield's statement indicated D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride were with him the night of the kidnapping when they went to Kroger to sell marijuana.

Wakefield claims McBride stole the Camry parked in front of Kroger, adding McBride contacted Wakefield saying there was a child inside and he was 'going to off the child'. Wakefield's defense attorney said his client told McBride not to kill the 6-year-old.

"When that phone call was made, my client encouraged him to drop the child off somewhere safely. Not shoot the child," said Tom Fortner, Wakefield's defense attorney.

According to testimony, Wakefield and Washington picked McBride up after a cell phone ping of his location in Gluckstadt.

Court documents show McBride gave several contradictory statements. First saying he wasn't there and he wasn't involved, but later admitting he was with Washington and Wakefield.

McBride claims his friends told him to steal the car with the child inside and then pointed the finger at D'Allen Washington as the killer.

Later, McBride apparently confessed.

Eighteen-year-old Dwan Wakefield was given a $275,000 bond November 16. Wakefield was 17 years old at the time of the crime and did not have a criminal record.

