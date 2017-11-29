City officials stage pothole repair demonstration

The city of Jackson is aggressively going after potholes in city streets. On display Wednesday was Public Works Director Robert Miller with a pothole repair demonstration and a newly hired, local company to do the work.

Marcus Wallace is president of Mac and Associates. He demonstrated how his company will tackle Jackson's pothole problem, starting in Ward 6 on the 4000 block of Rainey Road near McClure Road.

Ward 6 councilman Aaron Banks suggests hiring a local vendor is a win-win for the city and Wallace claims his work will last longer.

"We did the proper maintenance where it would actually last, possibly up to a year," said Wallace.

"So, what we're basically doing is assembling the tools in the toolbox because the city council has impressed upon this administration the importance of picking up the pace on street repair," said Jackson Public Works Director Robert Miller.

"I think the best value added is using a local company that can employ people right here locally," added Councilman Banks.

Wallace says his Jackson based company has been doing business in the capital city since 1996 and he expects to fill several potholes per day in selected neighborhoods.

