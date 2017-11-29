Byron McBride indicted for capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier

One of the suspects in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier has been indicted for capital murder.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says a Grand Jury has reached a decision in Kingston Frazier's death. Wednesday 19-year-old suspect Byron McBride was indicted for capital murder.

"My son did not kill that baby," said Byron McBride, Sr. "He did not kill that baby. But y'all gone kill my son. Y'all gone kill my son."

Though the father of Byron McBride has maintained his son is not guilty of kidnapping and killing Kingston Frazier, court documents indicate, McBride confessed to shooting the child.

Records also show McBride gave contradictory statements and then later admitted being with 18-year-old Duan Wakefield and D'Allen Washington also charged in the case.

Wakefield who is out of jail on a 275 thousand dollar bond, had said McBride contacted him saying he was going to "off the child" when he discovered him inside his mother's car that was stolen from the Kroger parking lot in North Jackson. Tom Fortner is Wakefield's attorney.

"When that phone call was made my client encouraged him to drop the child off somewhere safely..not shoot the child," said Fortner.

According to testimony, Wakefield and Washington picked McBride up after a cell phone ping of his location in Gluckstadt where the car and Kingston's body were found.

Guest is planning a media briefing on the Grand Jury indictment Thursday morning at his office in Brandon.

