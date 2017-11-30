Joe's Journey to The Junction

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
You've seen his face popped up on billboards on County Line Road and I-55. Joe Moorhead touched down in Starkville on Wednesday, he'll be introduced Thursday morning as Mississippi State's head coach.
One of his first targets is a new defensive coordinator. Todd Grantham will join Dan Mullen at Florida.
Moorhead is proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.
Moorhead is proven commodity in the northeast but unknown to plenty in the southeast.
