Alcorn State vying for 3rd SWAC championship in last 4 seasons

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The coaching searches aren't the only college pigskin stories in The Sip. Alcorn State is vying for their 3rd SWAC championship in the last 4 seasons. I made a trek to The Reservation this afternoon.
The Braves look to even the score with Grambling. The Tigers rallied from 17 down last year to deny an Alcorn three-peat. GSU forced 7 turnovers last month in a 41 - 14 victory.
Pretty easy to motivate the purple and gold this week.
The SWAC Championship is Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is at 3:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPNU.
