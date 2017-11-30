Alcorn State vying for 3rd SWAC championship in last 4 seasons - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State vying for 3rd SWAC championship in last 4 seasons

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The coaching searches aren't the only college pigskin stories in The Sip. Alcorn State is vying for their 3rd SWAC championship in the last 4 seasons. I made a trek to The Reservation this afternoon.

The Braves look to even the score with Grambling. The Tigers rallied from 17 down last year to deny an Alcorn three-peat. GSU forced 7 turnovers last month in a 41 - 14 victory.

Pretty easy to motivate the purple and gold this week.

The SWAC Championship is Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is at 3:30pm, the game will be televised on ESPNU.

