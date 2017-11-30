Teaira McCowan drops 31 pts & 20 reb as #3 MSU Women roll in Jackson

The People's Team dominated in the state capital on Thursday. Teaira McCowan had a career high 31 points and 20 rebounds as #3 Mississippi State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 94-37.

The junior also chipped in 4 blocks and 3 steals as the Bulldogs improve to 7-0 on the season. Victoria Vivians had 16 points, 6 boards, and 4 assists in her first game at the Big House since setting records at Scott Central.

Vic Schaefer was just as impressed with the 3500+ that came to watch MSU at the Mississippi Coliseum. Wednesday marked the first Bulldog women's hoops game in Jackson since 2006.

THE PEOPLE'S TEAM: Mississippi State HC Vic Schaefer called his squad "The People's Team" because of connection with a growing fanbase. Wednesday was more proof.



Here's what he said about 3500+ that watched the #3 Bulldogs win in Jackson @HailStateWBK @CoachVic_MSU #HailState pic.twitter.com/6sGZSyrG6x — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 30, 2017

Mississippi State heads back to Starkville to begin a four game homestand. The first matchup is Sunday afternoon. MSU hosts Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tipoff is at 1:00pm, the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

