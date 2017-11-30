Brandon Police work seven traffic accidents during morning rush

Brandon Police were called to seven auto accidents in the span of two hours Thursday morning.

Police responded to Crossgates Boulevard at the I-20 on ramp for two separate accidents. Another wreck was reported on Highway 18 near Brandon High School.

The other accidents were scattered across the city.

"Thankfully, no injuries were reported in any of the accidents", said Chief William Thompson.

Police say heavy fog and wet roads may be to blame for the accidents.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.