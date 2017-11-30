McLaurin student died after head-on collision in Rankin Co.

A McLaurin student died in a 4-car wreck in Rankin County wreck Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rankin County coroner David Ruth, McNinch passed away from his injuries after he crashed on Star Road.

According to police, there was a head-on collision near Brandon. A total of 4 cars were involved in the wreck.

McNinch played on the school's football team.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department is working to determine the cause of the wreck.

