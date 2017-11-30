Joe Moorhead formally introduced as MSU's next head football coach

Joe Moorhead will officially be introduced as Mississippi State University's new head football coach for the Bulldogs at a 10:00 a.m. press conference.

The press conference is happening at the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

"It's a tremendous honor to be a Mississippi State Bulldog," Moorhead said. "I am thrilled to take the reins of an SEC program that has been as successful as this one has the past decade. I look forward to getting to know the young men on our team, hiring a staff and hitting the recruiting trail quickly. My family and I are excited about being a part of the Starkville community. I am grateful to John Cohen and Dr. Mark Keenum for giving me this opportunity, and I am proud to be your coach."

He spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.

