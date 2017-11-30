Second suspect wanted in Brookhaven mass shooting

The police department has identified a second suspect in the Brookhaven mass shooting.

Lattrick Williams is now wanted by police.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts please contact Brookhaven police at 601-833-2424.

RELATED: Suspect in Brookhaven mass shooting turns himself in

RELATED: Suspect in Brookhaven mass shooting turns himself in

The shooting happened early Friday morning after Thanksgiving at Club Oasis.

Six people were shot and one person was killed.

Chief Kenneth Collins said that the first suspect, Justin Anderson's, initial court appearance has not been scheduled yet.

It took a collaboration of many officials to pressure Anderson to turn himself in. The feds and his mom actually were present when he turned himself in to police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.