2 of 3 suspects in Kingston Frazier case indicted

According to Madison and Rankin County DA, Michael Guest, indictments have been returned by the Grand Jury on two of the three suspects in the Kingston Frazier murder case.

6 year old Kingston Frazier was kidnapped, then shot and killed May 18th from the Kroger parking lot.

Today Madison county District Attorney Michael Guest met with the media, giving details about the grand jury’s findings.

Byron McBride was indicted on capital murder charges, kidnapping and possession of stolen property in the murder of Kingston Frazier.

McBride was originally labeled as the man who pulled the trigger. Prosecutors say he killed Kingston in the commission of kidnapping him, which is why they were able to return that capital murder charge.

The second indictment was returned against DeAllen Washington. His charges are accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft. Prosecutors say he aided McBride after Kingston was killed.

The Grand Jury returned a finding of probable cause against Dwan Wakefield for accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

The reason he wasn’t indicted is because he was 17 when the crime occurred, and because his participation did not involve a weapon, youth court has jurisdiction over his case.

However, the grand jury did recommend that the youth court certify him as an adult, and move his case to circuit court, where he would face the charges as an adult.

Michael Guest said Wakefield’s case could enter that court system as early as next week.

