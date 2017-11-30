Influenza-like illness rate doubles since last year

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported that influenza-like illness has increased sharply in the first half of November, and has now doubled the rated since this time last year.

As the holidays are quickly approaching, MSDH wants you to know that the current increase is a strong reminder that flu protection is important.

Stay protected against flu by:

Getting a flu shot

Washing your hands frequently and thoroughly

Staying home if you are sick

Flu protection is especially important for young children, who are more likely to suffer complications from getting sick.

