McLaurin High football player dies from injuries in crash

There were tears and grief at a Rankin County school Thursday where they are mourning the loss of one of their students. Alexander McNinch died from injuries suffered in an accident Wednesday on Star Road.

The McLaurin High senior was described as an amazing kid and awesome football player. The linebacker and wide receiver wore number 20 on the McLaurin High School Tigers football team.

A post on the McLaurin Quarterback Club Facebook page read in part, "Our hearts are heavy as we have lost one of our own.... He will be missed by so many. We ask that you please pray for his family and friends and keep McLaurin in your prayers. We are all one big family, and we are all hurting over his passing. Fly high #20 we love and miss you."

According to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, the ballplayer was critically injured in Wednesday's four-vehicle wreck on Star Road that involved a head-on collision.

Witnesses said McNich's 2002 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on Star Road and passed another vehicle.

Accident reconstructionists said it appears his vehicle left the roadway to the right, overcorrected causing his vehicle to travel across the roadway clipping a southbound white Chevrolet pickup.

The Trailblazer spun out of control and ran head-on into a second southbound vehicle, a black Chevrolet pickup.

According to investigators, McNich was ejected and the truck caught fire

A fourth vehicle, a Toyota Celica, was also southbound and left the roadway to the right attempting to avoid the accident.

The Toyota traveled into a grassy ditch striking the black Chevrolet.

The teenager was transported to UMMC in critical condition. Rankin County Coroner, David Ruth says that McNich died of his injuries around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

He was just over two miles from the school.

The Rankin County School District said counselors will be available for students and staff.

