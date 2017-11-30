Ringing in a new era for MSU football

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - New Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead says the "foundation is laid" for football success at the school and he looks forward to trying to lead the Bulldogs to the top of the Southeastern Conference.

Moorhead was introduced on campus in front of several hundred fans on Thursday morning. He spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State, calling plays for one of the best offenses in the country.

Moorhead will earn about $2.75 million per year over the next four years, starting with $2.6 million in 2018. There are also various incentives in his contract for accomplishments like bowl appearances.

The 44-year-old Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left Mississippi State after nine seasons to become the Florida Gators' new head coach. The 24th-ranked Bulldogs have an 8-4 record this season.

