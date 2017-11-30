Joe Moorhead introduced as Mississippi State head coach

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's just means Moor apparently. @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/DZRxebCHKN— Nick Ducote (@naducote89) November 30, 2017
It appears Moorhead has already made his first hire on the MSU staff. According to The Athletic, Penn State running backs coach Charles Huff will be a co-offensive coordinator. He has NFL and Power 5 experience as an assistant coach.
