Joe Moorhead introduced as Mississippi State head coach

Mississippi State has rolled out the maroon carpet for Joe Moorhead. "Moor Cowbell" just one of several new lines to connect the new Bulldogs football coach.

Moorhead spoke for the first time Thursday morning in Starkville. The former Penn State offensive coordinator and Fordham head coach wants to take advantage of what Dan Mullen built over the last 9 seasons.

"This was a job that was in pretty good shape," Moorhead said. "Coach Mullen & his staff did a great job with the foundation."