Funeral arrangements set for victim in Brookhaven mass shooting

Funeral services for the victim of a deadly mass shooting in Brookhaven have been announced.

The service for Billy Ray Thomas, Jr. will be on Saturday, December 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Alexander Junior High School in Brookhaven.

Thomas, along with 6 other people were shot in a night club early Friday morning. The shooter, Justin Anderson, turned himself in Wednesday.

The initial court appearance has not been scheduled.

The six others suffered injuries, Thomas was the only death from that shooting.

The police department is still actively seeking Lattrick Williams.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

