Vicksburg leaders take steps to improve aging water treatment plant

Three On Your Side is in the city of Vicksburg where water plant malfunctions are leaving customers without water for days. City officials promise an end is in sight as they start taking steps to upgrade the plant.

“Water is the most crucial service we can provide to the citizens of this city,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Mayor Flaggs says upgrades are on the way to Vicksburg's nearly 50-year-old water treatment plant.

“I think this is the biggest step the city has ever taken toward improving the water plant in this city," said Flaggs. "We will not only make upgrades to the plant, but we will serve more customers in the future.”

Mayor Flaggs says city officials plan to put the plant project out to bid Monday. One of the major improvements will include replacing the antiquated electrical system.

“The electrical equipment is very outdated, it's hard to work on, we can't find parts, and the company that manufactured the parts doesn't exist anymore," said Plant Manager Eddie Busby. "We need to upgrade the system to keep from having citywide outages.

The plant's management team has already begun upgrading the filters, chemical storage tanks, and sludge pumps. Residents couldn't be more excited about the upgrades. Back in May, a water main break stopped the flow of water for more than 30,000 customers.

"It'll be good not to have to worry about that. Now, I keep containers of water somewhere stored, hoping I don't have to go through that again," said a Vicksburg resident.

"Everybody needs that plant working right. Water going off and on doesn't help anybody," said Business owner Eddie Monsour.

The mayor says the city is also planning to hire a firm to do a feasibility study for a second, more modern, water treatment plant.

