Yazoo County looks to cap 15-0 season in 3A State Championship

We're less than 24 hours from state finals weekend. Yazoo County has to wait a little bit longer.

The Panthers play Jefferson Davis County on Saturday. Regardless of result, it's a historic campaign off Highway 49. It's their longest postseason run and their most wins in a season.

Senior quarterback Kenny Gainwell was named 3A Mr. Football. His versatility and the Panther defense have been key to 14-0 and a ticket to Oxford.

Yazoo County faces Jefferson Davis County Saturday morning at 11:00am.

You can hear from the Jaguars here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/36967642/jefferson-davis-county-looking-for-historic-finish-to-football-season

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.