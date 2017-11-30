Yazoo County looks to cap 15-0 season in 3A State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We're less than 24 hours from state finals weekend. Yazoo County has to wait a little bit longer.
The Panthers play Jefferson Davis County on Saturday. Regardless of result, it's a historic campaign off Highway 49. It's their longest postseason run and their most wins in a season.
Senior quarterback Kenny Gainwell was named 3A Mr. Football. His versatility and the Panther defense have been key to 14-0 and a ticket to Oxford.
Yazoo County faces Jefferson Davis County Saturday morning at 11:00am.
You can hear from the Jaguars here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/story/36967642/jefferson-davis-county-looking-for-historic-finish-to-football-season
