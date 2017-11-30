Kingston Frazier's father speaks out for the first time

Kingston Frazier's father is speaking out for the very first time after indictments were delivered to two suspects in the 6-year-old's murder.

Kingston's family is aghast that one of the suspects spent Thanksgiving with his family, out on bond, while Kingston will never spend another holiday at his grandmother's house.

William Frazier, says he's been silent since his son was killed in May.

"I've been chilling, laid back too long..I just can't," said William Frazier.

Deanna Moore, Kingston's Great Aunt, said in a statement today that the family feels Guest has been keeping them in the dark.

Guest responded with a statement saying, quote "We met with Kingston's mother and father for over two hours on Tuesday in an attempt to explain the upcoming grand process and explain the findings of the investigation. We will continue to notify Kingston's parents of any developments in the case, and they can then disseminate the information to other family members."

The family wasn't told ahead of time that one of the suspects in the case, Dwan Wakefield, was being let out on bond.

"They ain't even gave us his bond terms," said Frazier. We don't know if he's got an ankle bracelet, nothing. We don't know nothing."

Byron McBride is the only suspect still charged with capital murder.

McBride, who is accused of being the one to actually pull the trigger and shoot Kingston, was indicted Thursday on capital murder, kidnapping, and possession of stolen property.

The grand jury also indicted DeAllen Washington on charges of accessory after the fact of murder, kidnapping, and motor vehicle theft.

Prosecutors say he and Dwan Wakefield helped McBride after Kingston was killed.

Wakefield was let out on a $275,000 bond because he was a minor at the time of the crime, had no prior criminal record, and was allegedly in another location at the time of Kingston's murder. Those reasons also led to his charges being decreased from capital murder to accessory after the fact.

Frazier isn't buying it.

"[Wakefield] Went and picked [McBride] up, knowing my son's dead, so that's before," said Frazier. "Now after the fact, he tried to help him get rid of the guns and all this, and they made up an alibi. And he erased the text messages, where are the text messages? What's he trying to hide?"

The DA added Thursday that he cannot imagine the sorrow and grief the family has endured, and, while he cannot change what's happened, he will do all he can to obtain the full measure of justice for them.

