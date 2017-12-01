Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on N. Jackson homicide

Crime Stoppers and the Jackson Police Department are looking for information in Jackson's 58th homicide.

Sandeep Singh died after he was shot during a robbery that happened on Rutledge Avenue.

Singh and two other men were standing outside their home when an armed masked man wearing a gray hoodie approached them. He demanded their money and then ended up shooting and killing Singh as he ran away.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the web tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

