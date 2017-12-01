Joint investigation intercepts liquid PCP shipped to Jackson home

A joint investigation intercepted liquid PCP being shipped to a home in Jackson. One man was arrested.

On November 28, members of the Richland Police Department FLEX unit intercepted a suspicious shipment. Detectives used a drug sniffing dog and he alerted authorities to the suspicious contents.

Detectives applied for a search warrant for the suspicious shipment and found 75 ounces of liquid PCP. (PCP is a dangerous hallucinogenic drug which acts as a depressant to the central nervous system)

Richland police officers worked with Hinds County Special Operations Unit and followed the shipment to Queen Margaret Lane in west Jackson.

Officers arrested Khamari Alexander and several other people.

