Man shoots, kills neighbor outside Holmes Co. home

Police are investigating after a man shot his neighbor in Holmes County.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says the homicide happened in the Howard area of the county Friday morning.

The victim, 58-year-old Jean Jordan, lived next to the suspect, 24-year-old Monrenta Hills. The sheriff says the two men were neighbors who knew each other well.

Early Friday morning, Hills went to Jordan's house to pick him up and they got into some sort of fight.

Sheriff March says that's when Hills allegedly shot Jordan in the back of the head in the front yard.

Hills was arrested and charged with murder. His first court appearance will be Monday.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

