One shot and killed in Holmes County home

One shot and killed in Holmes County home

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HOLMES COUNTY, MS

Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in a Holmes County home. 

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says the homicide happened in the Howard area of the county Friday morning.

The sheriff says the person was shot inside of a home around 9:30 a.m.

One suspect is in custody.

We will update this story as soon as we know more. 

