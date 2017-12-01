JPD: 17-year-old stabbed multiple times by brother

Jackson police say a 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times by his brother.

According to Sgt. Holmes, officers responded to a home on Revels Avenue for a stabbing.

Police found the 17-year-old with lacerations to both his hand and his leg. Officers learned there was some kind of altercation between the victim and his 21-year-old brother.

The victim's brother later got a knife and attacked him.

The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be treated. His injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody and has been transported for questioning.

Officer Holmes says charges could be pending.

