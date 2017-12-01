Missing twin brothers last seen in Brandon

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has issued a missing child alert for 13-year-olds William and David Hardon of Slidell, Louisiana.

The twin boys, who were taken by their non-custodial mother, Shelly Rideout Hardin, were last seen in Brandon on Wednesday.

If anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the boys or Hardin, please contact St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)898-2338.

