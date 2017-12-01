Ole Miss Fans React To Sanctions

Ole Miss fans are coming off a high point from last week after winning the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State. Many fans say these sanctions could have short and long-term impacts on the Ole Miss football program.

Some believe the impact of the bowl ban could hurt them in several ways.

First, they don't get the national TV exposure that comes along with the game, and also thousands and thousands of dollars for the university are lost if you don't get to play in the game.

As for the scholarships and other fines, many believe the impact there will impact recruiting, and the quality of players that Ole Miss will be able to attract.

"Reaction so far we have seen for Ole Miss fans is that it's been worse than it actually seems because the details have been so confusing for fans," said Ole Miss Student Collin Ribera. "They think it was another 2 years added on so a 3-year total bowl ban and that's not the case. So the way the fans are reacting as of right now they think this is way out of proportion."

Some Ole Miss fans believe the university's appeal of the sanctions could encourage the NCAA to reduce the severity of their restrictions. Many are concerned that if they don't have a good quality team on the field, ultimately their fan base could also drop off.

Penalties and corrective actions imposed by the panel include:

Three years of probation from Dec. 1, 2017, to Nov. 30, 2020.

A financial penalty of $5,000 plus 1 percent of its average football budget for three years, which was calculated at $179,797 (self-imposed by the university).

A postseason ban for the 2017 (self-imposed by the university) and 2018 seasons.

The head coach must serve a two-conference-game suspension for the 2018 season should any NCAA school hire him between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 30, 2018.

An eight-year show-cause order for the operations coordinator, during which he must not hold any athletically related duties or have contact with prospective student-athletes and their families.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant coach who facilitated standardized test fraud and living arrangements. He must not hold any athletically related duties during this time.

A two-year show-cause order for the other involved assistant coach. During this time, he must not participate in off-campus recruiting activities or hosting any meals for prospects or student-athletes.

A five-year show-cause order for the assistant athletics director. He must not participate in any recruiting activities during this time.

Vacation of all regular-season and postseason wins in which ineligible student-athletes competed.

Scholarship reductions through 2018-19, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

Recruiting restrictions, as detailed in the public report.

Disassociation of boosters, as detailed in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

