Carthage man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for murder

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a Carthage man found guilty of a murder that happened over 3 years ago.

Christopher E. Lemon, 37, was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in federal prison on Thursday for the murder of Courtney Cooke in July, 2014. Lemon was charged with second-degree murder, in addition to felon in possession of a firearm.

Lemon's sentenced to imprisonment which will be immediately followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. Lemon is also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,269.34.

