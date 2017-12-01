McNair leaning towards Footman as Alcorn starting QB in SWAC Championship

The day before gameday featured Alcorn State practicing in a familiar place. NRG Stadium the site of SWAC glory in 2014 and 2015, along with heartbreak in 2016.



Lenorris Footman is one of the Brave storylines. He's missed the last 3 games with an injury. Noah Footman has fared well in relief. Fred McNair has options once again, here's what Coach told me about Saturday's starter.



“Well right now, we're leaning towards Footman starting the game. It's no secret, I thought he did well at practice all week. Actually doing well in practice the time he was hurt. But other than that, he's been good for us. We're going to lean on him, see how he plays. The guys had a lot of energy in practice all week, even the week before. This is something they've been looking forward too ever since July 31st when we first started. They wanted to get back here, and that's what they did, they worked so hard. Coaching staff prepared these guys to get back here they way they wanted to be. So we're here.”



Alcorn State had 7 turnovers in October in a 41-14 loss to Grambling. Saturday a chance to turn the tables along with winning their 3rd SWAC Championship in the last 4 seasons. Braves and Tigers tee it up Saturday at 3:30pm, you can watch the game on ESPNU.

