Pearl caps 16-0 season with 6A State Championship

Pearl finished their pursuit of perfection Friday in Oxford. Tylan Knight’s TD on 4th down with 3 minutes left gave the Pirates a 21-17 victory over Starkville.

Pearl Pirates are MHSAA 6A Champions for the first time in school history! @PearlPiratesPHS @jperry_pearl pic.twitter.com/JUrQwVIdzT — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 2, 2017

??TOUCHDOWN?? Tylan Knight with the 4 yard score. 2pt conversion no good. Pirates retake the lead 21-17 pic.twitter.com/nak3s8peUD — Waverly McCarthy (@waverlymccarthy) December 2, 2017

Johnny Winston scores from 5 yards out to give Pearl the lead with 9:14 to go pic.twitter.com/Y7f8Hi9MLB — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) December 2, 2017

The Pirates and Yellowjackets had a back and forth tilt for 48 minutes. Starkville led 14-9 at the half and after 3 quarters. A thriller at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium capped the first day of state finals weekend.

Pearl wins their first state championship in program history. The 16-0 mark is also the most wins for the Pirates in a season. Head coach John Perry brings home a gold ball to his alma mater.

“Trying to think of a time I felt better than this. Probably when my two kids were born.” - THE MAN @jperry_pearl pic.twitter.com/Fo2lM3Vqsr — Waverly McCarthy (@waverlymccarthy) December 2, 2017

