Pearl caps 16-0 season with 6A State Championship

Pearl finished their pursuit of perfection Friday in Oxford. Tylan Knight’s TD on 4th down with 3 minutes left gave the Pirates a 21-17 victory over Starkville.
What a run for @PearlPiratesPHS @jperry_pearl— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 2, 2017
A PERFECT SEASON 16-0 pic.twitter.com/nlB63x2qee
Pearl Pirates are MHSAA 6A Champions for the first time in school history! @PearlPiratesPHS @jperry_pearl pic.twitter.com/JUrQwVIdzT— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 2, 2017
??TOUCHDOWN?? Tylan Knight with the 4 yard score. 2pt conversion no good. Pirates retake the lead 21-17 pic.twitter.com/nak3s8peUD— Waverly McCarthy (@waverlymccarthy) December 2, 2017
Johnny Winston scores from 5 yards out to give Pearl the lead with 9:14 to go pic.twitter.com/Y7f8Hi9MLB— Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) December 2, 2017
The Pirates and Yellowjackets had a back and forth tilt for 48 minutes. Starkville led 14-9 at the half and after 3 quarters. A thriller at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium capped the first day of state finals weekend.
Pearl wins their first state championship in program history. The 16-0 mark is also the most wins for the Pirates in a season. Head coach John Perry brings home a gold ball to his alma mater.
“Trying to think of a time I felt better than this. Probably when my two kids were born.” - THE MAN @jperry_pearl pic.twitter.com/Fo2lM3Vqsr— Waverly McCarthy (@waverlymccarthy) December 2, 2017
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.