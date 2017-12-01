Pearl caps 16-0 season with 6A State Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl caps 16-0 season with 6A State Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
OXFORD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl finished their pursuit of perfection Friday in Oxford. Tylan Knight’s TD on 4th down with 3 minutes left gave the Pirates a 21-17 victory over Starkville.

The Pirates and Yellowjackets had a back and forth tilt for 48 minutes. Starkville led 14-9 at the half and after 3 quarters. A thriller at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium capped the first day of state finals weekend.

Pearl wins their first state championship in program history. The 16-0 mark is also the most wins for the Pirates in a season. Head coach John Perry brings home a gold ball to his alma mater.

