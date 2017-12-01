Pearl wins 6A State Football Championship - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl wins 6A State Football Championship

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
The Pearl Pirates have won the first state football championship in the program's history, defeating Starkville 21-17 in the championship game Friday night in Oxford. The Pirates completed a perfect season and have a 14-0 record.

The Pirates made it to the finals last year but lost to Clinton. 

