Early morning break-in at Adams County pawn shop

The Adams County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding out about a burglary at a pawn shop on Highway 61 North.

Peddlers Pawn shop has reported several stolen items, including jewelry and over 25-30 handguns missing. Security video shows four hooded and masked suspects come onto the property, shatter the glass door and entered the building.

If anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (601)442-2752 or visit their website at adamscosheriff.org

